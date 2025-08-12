Time to play the rainfall lottery again

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

30% CHANCE OF RAIN TODAY: Downpours pop up between 2pm-8pm

REPEAT ON WEDNESDAY: Another chance to see a quick shower

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER: Peaks Wednesday morning

FORECAST

Yesterday didn’t give us much, but there was some rain on the radar. Today should bring us a slightly better chance. Still, the rain won’t be for everyone.

ISOLATED POP-UPS TODAY

Showers & storms will develop this afternoon. We’ll be watching an outflow coming in from the northwest. Add in some heat and humidity, and that should be enough to generate some spotty downpours. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds will be possible with any storm that develops. Rain chances sit at 30% between 2pm & 8pm.

A 30% chance of rain today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

REPEAT WEDNESDAY

The weather pattern looks similar tomorrow, so we’ll keep rain chances at 30%. Despite some added clouds and the chance for a cooling shower, temperatures will still reach the upper-90s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Lower chances for rain are expected Thursday. Then, a weak tropical wave will give us a quick surge of moisture late Friday into Saturday. For that reason, rain chances pop back up a bit for the first half of the weekend.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER

The annual Perseids will peak Wednesday morning. The only bummer is that the moon is quite bright, which will obstruct our views a bit. You’ll want to look north between midnight and dawn and try to put the moon at your back. Getting away from city lights helps, too.

The Perseid meteor shower will peak Wednesday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

