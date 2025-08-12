Time to play the rainfall lottery again

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- 30% CHANCE OF RAIN TODAY: Downpours pop up between 2pm-8pm
- REPEAT ON WEDNESDAY: Another chance to see a quick shower
- PERSEID METEOR SHOWER: Peaks Wednesday morning
FORECAST
Yesterday didn’t give us much, but there was some rain on the radar. Today should bring us a slightly better chance. Still, the rain won’t be for everyone.
ISOLATED POP-UPS TODAY
Showers & storms will develop this afternoon. We’ll be watching an outflow coming in from the northwest. Add in some heat and humidity, and that should be enough to generate some spotty downpours. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds will be possible with any storm that develops. Rain chances sit at 30% between 2pm & 8pm.
REPEAT WEDNESDAY
The weather pattern looks similar tomorrow, so we’ll keep rain chances at 30%. Despite some added clouds and the chance for a cooling shower, temperatures will still reach the upper-90s.
REST OF THE WEEK
Lower chances for rain are expected Thursday. Then, a weak tropical wave will give us a quick surge of moisture late Friday into Saturday. For that reason, rain chances pop back up a bit for the first half of the weekend.
PERSEID METEOR SHOWER
The annual Perseids will peak Wednesday morning. The only bummer is that the moon is quite bright, which will obstruct our views a bit. You’ll want to look north between midnight and dawn and try to put the moon at your back. Getting away from city lights helps, too.
