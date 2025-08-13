Few downpours again today, plus we’re watching the Gulf

We're watching the Gulf, however, the odds of development of a tropical wave are low.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ANOTHER ROUND OF DOWNPOURS: 30% chance today between 2pm and 8pm

TROPICS: We watch the Gulf, LOW odds of development

SATURDAY SHOWERS: Tropical moisture could briefly bump up rain chance

FORECAST

Even with some showers & storms yesterday, temperatures still managed to top 100° at SA Int’l. That’s our 12th day this year, for those keeping count.

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY

We’ll get another round of spotty downpours during the afternoon. It’ll look a lot like yesterday. The one minor change is that the activity may shift a little farther south today. Regardless, San Antonio’s rain chance sits at 30%. Temperatures will rise into the upper-90s.

WATCHING THE GULF

A small, compact tropical wave is currently crossing the Yucatan and will emerge into the Gulf by tomorrow. With its current speed, it won’t have much real estate to work with in order to develop into a depression or storm. Honestly, that’s a good thing. A more disorganized system is often better for our rain chances. Still, with the Gulf waters as warm as they are, some brief development is possible Thursday and Friday. We’ll monitor.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR US

The tropical wave will move onshore in deep South Texas on Friday and then quickly move north. Some of that tropical moisture will travel north into our area on Saturday, giving us a window for scattered downpours. We DO NOT expect flooding thanks to the speed of this system and we likely dry out on Sunday.

