We’ll be dodging downpours today

Futurecast for later this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AUTHORITY RADAR: Rain across Val Verde, Edwards Co. this morning

TIMING FOR SAN ANTONIO: Downpours likely hold off until midday, afternoon

STRONG STORMS?: A few, gusty winds the main concern

FORECAST

The Authority Radar is showing rain this morning across parts of Val Verde and Edwards County. More activity is expected later today.

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY

As energy flows into the area from the north and northeast, showers and storms will become more widespread by midday and the afternoon. Rain chances today sit at 60%. While the morning commute should be quiet, the evening commute may see wet roads and slowdowns. Additionally, lightning could delay a few after-school, outdoor activities. Keep in mind that downpours will be scattered, so the rain won’t be for everyone. Those who do see heavier storms can expect gusty winds and a quick 1″ of rain. Small hail can’t be ruled out with any of the stronger storms.

Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will reach the mid-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY

We’ll see another round of afternoon scattered showers & storms. Rain chances tomorrow sit at 40%. By Friday evening, rain chances will start to fall.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

Drier weather takes over Saturday & Sunday. While a stray storm is possible Saturday, the radar should be quieter. Temperatures also heat up, with upper-90s expected.

