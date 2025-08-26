Spotty rain today & an update to the Labor Day weekend forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SPOTTY RAIN TODAY: Rain chances sit at 20% between 1pm & 8pm
- HOT FOR H.S. FOOTBALL: Temps near 100° both Thu & Fri
- LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Rain chance is increasing
FORECAST
A front has limped into Central Texas. While it has essentially hit the brakes and weakened significantly, it’ll bring a slight rain chance to the area today.
ISOLATED RAIN TODAY & WEDNESDAY
After a quiet morning, daytime heating combined with a dying front should touch off a few showers and storms. It’ll be a return to the rain lottery today, with only a few of us seeing a brief downpour (20%). Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and hot. Expect a high in the upper-90s.
Wednesday will likely be a repeat of today, with a few spotty downpours.
HOT FOR THURSDAY, FRIDAY FOOTBALL GAMES
By Thursday, temperatures rise, with temps peaking on Friday. We do not expect rain either day, while temperatures soar to near 100°. It’ll be humid, too. If you are headed to the KSAT Pigskin Classic or any football games Thursday or Friday, prepare to face some uncomfortable heat, especially at the start of the games.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND BRINGS INCREASING RAIN CHANCES
Another front will make a run at South Texas by Labor Day weekend. It won’t bring a significant cool-down, but it does enhance our rain chances. As it stands now, our best shot at rain is Sunday. But showers and even a few storms are possible both Saturday and Monday. Temps do come down some, especially by Monday.
