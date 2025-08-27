Scattered rain along a front this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ISOLATED RAIN TODAY: Spotty downpours, like Tuesday

HEAT PEAKS FRIDAY: Triple digits possible

WEEKEND RAIN: Best odds look to be late Saturday into the day Sunday

FORECAST

We know there’s a lot of interest in the weekend forecast and we’re starting to get some detail on what may unfold. Make sure and check back with us, with more updates to come over the next 24-48 hours.

ISOLATED STORMS AGAIN TODAY

We’ve already seen a few downpours this morning in the Hill Country. With the heating of the day, isolated showers and storms will re-develop this afternoon. Rain chances sit at 20%. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT FRIDAY

While we won’t set any records, Thursday and Friday will be hot. Rain chances disappear both days, while temperatures will soar ahead of a weekend front. Both days will see highs near 100, with heat index values 100-105.

High temperatures this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES, COOLER

What unfolds this weekend will fully depend on the timing of a front. As of now, the cold front is forecast to get here on late Saturday into Sunday. This means that storms may drift into the area late Saturday evening. The best chance of rain, however, will be on Sunday. Scattered activity is expected. With any storm, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible.

This means it’ll also be cooler on Sunday and Monday. After some rain chances Monday morning, drier air should filter in by late Monday afternoon. This should bring an end to our rain chances.

Again, stay tuned for more updates.

Labor Day weekend forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

