Scattered rain along a front this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- ISOLATED RAIN TODAY: Spotty downpours, like Tuesday
- HEAT PEAKS FRIDAY: Triple digits possible
- WEEKEND RAIN: Best odds look to be late Saturday into the day Sunday
FORECAST
We know there’s a lot of interest in the weekend forecast and we’re starting to get some detail on what may unfold. Make sure and check back with us, with more updates to come over the next 24-48 hours.
ISOLATED STORMS AGAIN TODAY
We’ve already seen a few downpours this morning in the Hill Country. With the heating of the day, isolated showers and storms will re-develop this afternoon. Rain chances sit at 20%. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s.
TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT FRIDAY
While we won’t set any records, Thursday and Friday will be hot. Rain chances disappear both days, while temperatures will soar ahead of a weekend front. Both days will see highs near 100, with heat index values 100-105.
WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES, COOLER
What unfolds this weekend will fully depend on the timing of a front. As of now, the cold front is forecast to get here on late Saturday into Sunday. This means that storms may drift into the area late Saturday evening. The best chance of rain, however, will be on Sunday. Scattered activity is expected. With any storm, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible.
This means it’ll also be cooler on Sunday and Monday. After some rain chances Monday morning, drier air should filter in by late Monday afternoon. This should bring an end to our rain chances.
Again, stay tuned for more updates.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.