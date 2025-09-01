Updated rainfall totals and your Labor Day forecast

Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ISOLATED RAIN: Labor Day brings cooler weather, isolated downpour or two

HOT & DRY STRETCH: Tue-Fri will be hot, little to no rain chance

RAIN RETURNS: Another round of rainfall next weekend

FORECAST

The rain was heavy last night and San Antonio came up just shy of a daily rainfall record, with 3.11″ of rainfall. Expect less active conditions for Labor Day.

LABOR DAY FORECAST

The radar shows showers, mainly west and south of San Antonio this morning. With some heating later today, isolated showers and storms will be possible area-wide. We’ve set rain chances at 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and cooler. Expect a high around 90°.

Labor Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

HOT STRETCH AHEAD

After today, daily high temps will rebound quickly. By Wednesday and Thursday, some spots may approach 100°. The good news is that humidity will be fairly low, leading to more comfortable mornings.

RAIN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

An upper level disturbance may combine with Pacific moisture to bring a return of rain chances this weekend. Should models continue to trend in this direction, rain chances will go up. Stay tuned.

Rain chances return this weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS