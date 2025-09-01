Updated rainfall totals and your Labor Day forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- ISOLATED RAIN: Labor Day brings cooler weather, isolated downpour or two
- HOT & DRY STRETCH: Tue-Fri will be hot, little to no rain chance
- RAIN RETURNS: Another round of rainfall next weekend
FORECAST
The rain was heavy last night and San Antonio came up just shy of a daily rainfall record, with 3.11″ of rainfall. Expect less active conditions for Labor Day.
LABOR DAY FORECAST
The radar shows showers, mainly west and south of San Antonio this morning. With some heating later today, isolated showers and storms will be possible area-wide. We’ve set rain chances at 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and cooler. Expect a high around 90°.
HOT STRETCH AHEAD
After today, daily high temps will rebound quickly. By Wednesday and Thursday, some spots may approach 100°. The good news is that humidity will be fairly low, leading to more comfortable mornings.
RAIN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND
An upper level disturbance may combine with Pacific moisture to bring a return of rain chances this weekend. Should models continue to trend in this direction, rain chances will go up. Stay tuned.
