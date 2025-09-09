🌆A beautiful morning is underway; more ahead 🌆

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- 60S THIS AM: Upper-60s for SA
- RAPID WARM-UP: Temps will rise fast, low-90s this afternoon
- LAST 100° DAY?: The latest 100° for SA on record is in late September
FORECAST
Go outside! It feels great this morning. Much of the area is in the 60s.
TODAY
Expect a rapid warm-up, with a dry airmass in place. Full sun will allow us to reach the low-90s later this afternoon.
REST OF WEEK
After another morning in the 60s on Wednesday, you’ll see overnight lows slowly rise. Humidity will slowly rise, too, but it won’t be overly sticky. By the weekend, mid-90s are in the forecast, while rain stays out of the picture.
LAST 100° DAY?
No triple digits are in the forecast, so can we unequivocally say that we’re done with temps above 100°? Unfortunately, no. While the odds of that increase day by day, San Antonio has seen triple digits as late as September 28th. In fact, on September 28, 2005, San Antonio suffered through a high of 104°.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.