🌆A beautiful morning is underway; more ahead 🌆

We'll start in the 60s this morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

60S THIS AM: Upper-60s for SA

RAPID WARM-UP: Temps will rise fast, low-90s this afternoon

LAST 100° DAY?: The latest 100° for SA on record is in late September

FORECAST

Go outside! It feels great this morning. Much of the area is in the 60s.

TODAY

Expect a rapid warm-up, with a dry airmass in place. Full sun will allow us to reach the low-90s later this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

REST OF WEEK

After another morning in the 60s on Wednesday, you’ll see overnight lows slowly rise. Humidity will slowly rise, too, but it won’t be overly sticky. By the weekend, mid-90s are in the forecast, while rain stays out of the picture.

High temperatures this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

LAST 100° DAY?

No triple digits are in the forecast, so can we unequivocally say that we’re done with temps above 100°? Unfortunately, no. While the odds of that increase day by day, San Antonio has seen triple digits as late as September 28th. In fact, on September 28, 2005, San Antonio suffered through a high of 104°.

Latest 100° day on record for SA Int'l (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS