Drought conditions improving, for now

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DROUGHT: Weekly update by 9am, likely shows improvement
- CONSISTENT WEATHER: Comfortable mornings, hot and dry afternoons continue
- THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Warm temperatures, sunset at 7:43pm
FORECAST
Yes, it’s been a dry week, but this past weekend’s rainfall likely put a dent in our drought situation. We’ll find out for sure around 8:30am when the weekly drought monitor is issued. We’ll update it here as soon as it comes in.
LAKE LEVELS
One factor that plays into the drought update is the level of area reservoirs. While they are still very low, we have seen improvements over the last three months.
STEADY FORECAST
If nothing else, the weather has been consistent this week and the pattern shows few signs of change. As for today, expect a comfortable morning (near 70) and evening, while the afternoon (mid-90s) will be toasty. The only small change is that a shower or two could briefly pop up southeast of San Antonio. The rain chance is 10% or lower.
FOOTBALL GAMES
Thanks to lower humidity levels, it’ll be hot at kickoff, but not so bad by halftime. Sunset is at 7:43pm, allowing temps to quickly fall into the 80s.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
