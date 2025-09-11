Drought conditions improving, for now

San Antonio and the Hill Country have seen higher than average rainfall over the last 30 days, improving our drought situation.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DROUGHT: Weekly update by 9am, likely shows improvement

CONSISTENT WEATHER: Comfortable mornings, hot and dry afternoons continue

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Warm temperatures, sunset at 7:43pm

FORECAST

Yes, it’s been a dry week, but this past weekend’s rainfall likely put a dent in our drought situation. We’ll find out for sure around 8:30am when the weekly drought monitor is issued. We’ll update it here as soon as it comes in.

LAKE LEVELS

One factor that plays into the drought update is the level of area reservoirs. While they are still very low, we have seen improvements over the last three months.

Lake levels have shown improvement over the last 3 months. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

STEADY FORECAST

If nothing else, the weather has been consistent this week and the pattern shows few signs of change. As for today, expect a comfortable morning (near 70) and evening, while the afternoon (mid-90s) will be toasty. The only small change is that a shower or two could briefly pop up southeast of San Antonio. The rain chance is 10% or lower.

A small chance of a brief shower exists, mainly SE of SA today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FOOTBALL GAMES

Thanks to lower humidity levels, it’ll be hot at kickoff, but not so bad by halftime. Sunset is at 7:43pm, allowing temps to quickly fall into the 80s.

Thursday night football forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

