A warm weekend & an unfortunate update on next week’s rain chances

Just when you think this stretch of hot weather was nearing an end... think again. Mother Nature may be pulling the rug out from under us next week.

The last 9 days have seen high temperatures of either 92, 93, or 94. Specifically, the last four days have seen a high of 92. That’s incredible consistency for September. Today will be no different. Expect a high of 93, partly cloudy skies, and quiet conditions.

While we will see a subtle pattern shift this weekend, it’s not enough to really move the needle. So, we’ll continue to add to our streak of low-90s, while rain chances likely stay out of the picture.

Rain chances do not look as promising as they once did for next week. Frustratingly, the upper level pattern has been hard to nail down. Instead of the upper ridge shifting west, it now appears it wants to stay put. A weak front may still approach the area late Tuesday, but it’s ability to produce rain is in question. We’ll keep you posted.

