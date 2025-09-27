WEEKEND FORECAST: Cool mornings, warm afternoons for San Antonio & Hill Country

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MORNINGS: 60s near sunrise
- AFTERNOONS: 90s, but low humidity
- NO RAIN: Staying dry for *at least* the next 7 to 10 days
- TROPICS: Soon-to-be Imelda will impact east Atlantic coast
FORECAST
I hope you like early mornings, because cool sunrise temperatures are the only thing substantial in our forecast over the next several days. Otherwise, it’s going to be a hot, dry stretch in drought-weary South Central Texas...
THIS WEEKEND
After starting with our coolest morning since May 12, Saturday will quickly become hot with a high in the low-90s. Expect similar weather Sunday. Thankfully, humidity will stay pleasantly low even during the peak heat of the day.
THIS WEEK
Those of us hoping for rain will have to wait a while. There’s not a hint of precipitation through at least the next 7 to 10 days. That’s not good news for our multi-year drought.
TROPICS
Hurricane Humberto is expected to strengthen into a category 5 hurricane this weekend, and could impact Bermuda by the middle of next week.
Meanwhile, soon-to-be named storm Imelda is the storm that may have the biggest impact on the United States. It could strengthen into a hurricane and bring a flood threat to the Carolinas. We’ll keep you posted.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.