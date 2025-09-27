WEEKEND FORECAST: Cool mornings, warm afternoons for San Antonio & Hill Country

A sunny, dry stretch of weather is in the cards for San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORNINGS: 60s near sunrise

AFTERNOONS: 90s, but low humidity

NO RAIN: Staying dry for *at least* the next 7 to 10 days

TROPICS: Soon-to-be Imelda will impact east Atlantic coast

FORECAST

Saturday morning was the coolest morning since May 12 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

I hope you like early mornings, because cool sunrise temperatures are the only thing substantial in our forecast over the next several days. Otherwise, it’s going to be a hot, dry stretch in drought-weary South Central Texas...

THIS WEEKEND

Cool mornings and toasty afternoons are in our forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After starting with our coolest morning since May 12, Saturday will quickly become hot with a high in the low-90s. Expect similar weather Sunday. Thankfully, humidity will stay pleasantly low even during the peak heat of the day.

THIS WEEK

A sunny, dry stretch of weather is in the cards for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Those of us hoping for rain will have to wait a while. There’s not a hint of precipitation through at least the next 7 to 10 days. That’s not good news for our multi-year drought.

TROPICS

The latest tracks for Humberto & soon-to-be Imelda (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane Humberto is expected to strengthen into a category 5 hurricane this weekend, and could impact Bermuda by the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be named storm Imelda is the storm that may have the biggest impact on the United States. It could strengthen into a hurricane and bring a flood threat to the Carolinas. We’ll keep you posted.

