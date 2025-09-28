THIS WEEK: Low humidity will bring pleasant weather, but worsen drought

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TEMPS: Cool mornings in the 60s, warm afternoons in the 90s
- LOW HUMIDITY: Feels great!
- LITTLE-TO-NO RAIN: Minimal rain chances next 7 to 10 days
- TROPICS: Good news for the east coast as storms will likely stay out to sea
FORECAST
This week will feature cool mornings and warm afternoons with pleasantly low humidity. While the weather may *feel* nice, it’s not good news for our rain chances...
SUNDAY
It’ll pretty much be a “copy and paste” forecast of yesterday’s weather. After a cool morning, we’re warming, and we’ll reach a high in the low-90s under mostly sunny skies.
THIS WEEK
We’ll have a few more clouds Monday, but other than that, the weather this week will be fairly repetitive: Cool mornings in the 60s with warm afternoons in the 90s.
There is a very *small* chance for rain by the end of the week. It will all hinge on the location of a low pressure system. We’ll keep you posted.
TROPICS
Hurricane Humberto and soon-to-be Imelda will stay offshore. While both storms could create dangerous surf and heavy rains, dangerous impacts to the United States are no longer expected.
