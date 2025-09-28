THIS WEEK: Low humidity will bring pleasant weather, but worsen drought

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEMPS: Cool mornings in the 60s, warm afternoons in the 90s

LOW HUMIDITY: Feels great!

LITTLE-TO-NO RAIN: Minimal rain chances next 7 to 10 days

TROPICS: Good news for the east coast as storms will likely stay out to sea

FORECAST

This week will feature cool mornings and warm afternoons with pleasantly low humidity. While the weather may *feel* nice, it’s not good news for our rain chances...

SUNDAY

Sunday's forecast calls for a quick warm-up under sunny skies (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’ll pretty much be a “copy and paste” forecast of yesterday’s weather. After a cool morning, we’re warming, and we’ll reach a high in the low-90s under mostly sunny skies.

THIS WEEK

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll have a few more clouds Monday, but other than that, the weather this week will be fairly repetitive: Cool mornings in the 60s with warm afternoons in the 90s.

There is a very *small* chance for rain by the end of the week. It will all hinge on the location of a low pressure system. We’ll keep you posted.

TROPICS

The latest tracks of Humberto and soon-to-be Imelda keep both storms off shore (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane Humberto and soon-to-be Imelda will stay offshore. While both storms could create dangerous surf and heavy rains, dangerous impacts to the United States are no longer expected.

