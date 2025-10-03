Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

San Antonio to fall below average on rainfall soon

A dry stretch has worsened drought conditions

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

San Antonio will likely fall below average on rainfall soon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • STRAY SHOWER TODAY: Very low odds of a brief shower
  • DROUGHT WORSENS: Especially for those east of San Antonio
  • BELOW AVERAGE RAINFALL: After a good start to the year, rainfall has stopped

FORECAST

STRAY SHOWER

Could we see a spotty shower today? Yes, but it’ll be the equivalent of winning Powerball. Only a few people will see rain. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and continued warmth.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

DROUGHT WORSENS

Yesterday’s release of the drought monitor solidified what we already knew. The drought is getting worse, especially for those east of San Antonio which transitioned from ‘moderate’ to ‘severe’ drought.

Drought monitor shows worsening conditions for those just east of San Antonio. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

BELOW AVERAGE RAINFALL

We were doing so well! Rainfall was good for the first half of the year, but we are quickly seeing things dry out. After spending much of the year above average with regards to rainfall, there’s a high probability that we’ll fall below average soon. A dry forecast is expected into mid-October.

San Antonio will likely fall below average on rainfall soon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos