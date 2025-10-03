San Antonio to fall below average on rainfall soon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- STRAY SHOWER TODAY: Very low odds of a brief shower
- DROUGHT WORSENS: Especially for those east of San Antonio
- BELOW AVERAGE RAINFALL: After a good start to the year, rainfall has stopped
FORECAST
STRAY SHOWER
Could we see a spotty shower today? Yes, but it’ll be the equivalent of winning Powerball. Only a few people will see rain. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and continued warmth.
DROUGHT WORSENS
Yesterday’s release of the drought monitor solidified what we already knew. The drought is getting worse, especially for those east of San Antonio which transitioned from ‘moderate’ to ‘severe’ drought.
BELOW AVERAGE RAINFALL
We were doing so well! Rainfall was good for the first half of the year, but we are quickly seeing things dry out. After spending much of the year above average with regards to rainfall, there’s a high probability that we’ll fall below average soon. A dry forecast is expected into mid-October.
