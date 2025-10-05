THIS WEEK: Hot with minimal afternoon rain chances

A cool down is only possible AFTER October 15

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Sunny, highs in 90s

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: 90s, Stray (10%) sea breeze shower possible

THURSDAY THROUGH WEEKEND: Nearly 10 degrees warmer than average

BEYOND OCTOBER 15: Cool down possible

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Just like yesterday! We’ll start humid and near 70°. The afternoon will be warm, with a high near 90°. One positive is that it will not be humid in the afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD

It’ll be a hot week with highs in the 90s. There’s only a small, 10% chance for a sea breeze shower Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, expect the warm October temps to continue into the weekend.

ANY HOPE FOR COOLER WEATHER?

There are some early indications that we will see a mid-October front, after October 15. Highs could potentially dip into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s, at least briefly. We have to use caution, however, because forecast beyond 7 days can easily change. We will keep you posted!

