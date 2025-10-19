SUNDAY: Beautiful! But windy, dry weather will elevate fire danger

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- THIS MORNING: 35-40 mph gusts
- FIRE RISK: Elevated. Use caution!
- SUNDAY AFTERNOON: 80s. Low humidity. Sunny
- MONDAY MORNING: 50s. Coolest since May
- THIS WEEK: Still warm, near-90°. Small rain chance Friday
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Winds are picking up, and humidity is dropping. Expect gusts up to 35-40 mph through mid-morning. Then, winds will gradually calm, and we’ll be left with a gorgeous Sunday.
With windy and dry weather, fire danger is high today. Please use caution. Here are some helpful tips to avoid creating and spreading grassfires...
MONDAY MORNING
With calm winds and clear skies, temperatures are expected to plummet Sunday night. By Monday morning, we’ll likely be in the 50s. That’s the coolest we’ve been since May.
THIS WEEK
Cool weather will be short-lived. We’ll be near 90° each day this week. There is a small chance for rain when the next front moves through Friday. We’ll keep you posted!
