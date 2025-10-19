SUNDAY: Beautiful! But windy, dry weather will elevate fire danger

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS MORNING: 35-40 mph gusts

FIRE RISK: Elevated. Use caution!

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: 80s. Low humidity. Sunny

MONDAY MORNING: 50s. Coolest since May

THIS WEEK: Still warm, near-90°. Small rain chance Friday

FORECAST

Sunday starts windy. It'll be sunny and in the 80s for a high (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

Winds are picking up, and humidity is dropping. Expect gusts up to 35-40 mph through mid-morning. Then, winds will gradually calm, and we’ll be left with a gorgeous Sunday.

With windy and dry weather, fire danger is high today. Please use caution. Here are some helpful tips to avoid creating and spreading grassfires...

High fire danger today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MONDAY MORNING

With calm winds and clear skies, temperatures are expected to plummet Sunday night. By Monday morning, we’ll likely be in the 50s. That’s the coolest we’ve been since May.

Monday morning's forecast lows. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THIS WEEK

Cool weather will be short-lived. We’ll be near 90° each day this week. There is a small chance for rain when the next front moves through Friday. We’ll keep you posted!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS