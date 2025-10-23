Strong storms Friday night, heavy rain possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE HUMIDITY TODAY: Partly cloudy & sticky this afternoon

FRIDAY EVENING EVENTS: Should be safe, storms hold off until after 10pm

STRONG STORMS: Possible 12am-7am Saturday, a few more Saturday PM

FORECAST

MORE HUMIDITY TODAY

Humidity is increasing, giving us cloud cover this morning. The clouds will break up some this afternoon and it’ll be warm. Most of us will reach to near 90. A stray shower is possible today, but not likely (10%).

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY NIGHT STORMS

If you are planning to attend any Friday evening events, like football games or Muertos Fest, know that most of the evening will be rain-free. For now, the best odds of storms kicks in around midnight. At that point, a line or cluster of storms will make its way west to east across the area. Expect it to be bring plenty of lightning and thunder. However, there is a risk for severe wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Street flooding overnight Friday into early Saturday morning is possible. You’ll want to be very careful if you plan to travel pre-dawn on Saturday.

Severe weather threats Friday night, early Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

REST OF THE WEEKEND

Rain should clear the area Saturday morning, with some partial clearing by midday. However, redevelopment of storms will be possible Saturday afternoon (40%). This activity will be more spotty. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and much quieter conditions. Temperatures will return to the upper-80s.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

The strongest front of the season, so far, will arrive by late Tuesday of next week. This will bring fall-like temperatures to the forecast by Wednesday.

8-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS