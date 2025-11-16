THIS WEEK: Watching Thursday storm chance for San Antonio & Hill Country

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: 80s & sunny in the afternoon

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance storms

THURSDAY : 60% chance storms

WE’RE WATCHING: Exact timing, severe risks, rainfall amounts

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Sunday will be warm and sunny after morning fog (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Very similar to yesterday! We’ll see afternoon sun and a high in the 80s -- some 10 to 15 degrees above average.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Repeat weather! Tuesday, we’ll be challenging a record high of 88 degrees.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Strong storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

An upper-level low will approach Wednesday. While a few downpours are possible in spots Wednesday, Thursday is the day we’ll need to monitor for widespread storms. As of now, we have a 60% chance of rain Thursday.

The most intense part of this system may be nearer to DFW, but severe storms are still in the realm of possibility around San Antonio. We still have questions about timing, risks, and rainfall amounts, so please continue to check in with us throughout the week!

Storms are possible Thursday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THANKSGIVING SNEAK PEEK

Thanksgiving is still more than ten days away. That far out, it’s impossible to know exactly what the forecast will be. Still, there are some signals that we could see a cold front at some point toward the end of November, perhaps on Thanksgiving itself.

With that being said, it’s unlikely that we’ll be very warm -- in the 80s -- on Thanksgiving. What’s most likely is that temperatures will be comfortable, in the 70s. And -- if the cold front moves through on Thanksgiving -- then our high could be as cool as the 60s. That’s within the realm of possibility. Of course, we’ll keep you posted!

Thanksgiving Sneak Peek (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

