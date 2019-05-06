Another wet week ahead as heavy rain, thunderstorms return

SAN ANTONIO - After a rain-free weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be returning to South Texas this week.

Our weather pattern will, once again, be very unsettled over the next week or so. This will lead to rounds of rain throughout the upcoming school and workweek.

While it won't be raining all day, every day, periods of thunderstorm activity will be possible each day through next weekend. Some of this thunderstorm activity could be strong to severe, with hail and damaging winds being the biggest concerns.

Another concern this week will be for heavy rain which could lead to flooding issues. Soils across South Texas are pretty saturated, so the anticipated rounds of heavy rainfall could cause flooding issues to develop. This will be more likely during the middle and latter portions of the week.

Chance of rain Monday: 60% A cloudy and muggy morning, with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening hours

Chance of rain Monday night: 60% More scattered thunderstorms likely

Chance of rain Tuesday: 50% Scattered storms will continue to be possible, especially in the morning

Chance of rain Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms will be possible again, likely moving into the San Antonio area from the north and west later in the day



A scattering of storms will continue to be possible Thursday through Mother's Day on Sunday.

