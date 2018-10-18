Rain moving through the area, more in the forecast

SAN ANTONIO - Showers, some producing some good downpours, are passing across San Antonio this afternoon. Scattered activity is possible through the day, into tonight, and even into Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Hill Country and areas along I-35 through Friday morning. While most of the rain is not expected to be heavy, any additional rainfall could result in flooding, especially around rivers and creeks.

On Saturday, another round of rain is in the forecast as a weak frontal boundary approaches the area. After it passes, quiet weather is forecast for Sunday. A few breaks in the clouds is even possible. However, by Monday, rain chances kick back in.

In fact, next week may bring another heavy round of heavy rain as Pacific moisture streams into the area. Since September 1st, San Antonio International Airport has seen over 20" of rain.

