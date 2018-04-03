KSAT Weather: Chance for rain Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve got an active week of weather ahead with some chances for rain, a couple of cold fronts, and a temperature and humidity roller coaster.

Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday will bring another cloudy morning with some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. We’ll start with a morning low in the upper 60s and an afternoon high in the low 80s.

By late in the afternoon and especially during the evening, attention will turn to the northeast of San Antonio for the potential development of a few thunderstorms. San Antonio will be at the tail end of the line of storms as it moves southward.

For areas west of San Antonio, rain chances are very low, with the best chances being east of town. If and when thunderstorms develop, they could become severe. The main threats would be hail and damaging winds, but these threats remain low.

The storms will move south and be clear of the area by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday

A cold front will be responsible for the rain chance on Tuesday, and its passage will bring in cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will keep a lot of cloud cover in place, with Wednesday’s high being near 70 degrees and Thursday’s being in the upper 70s.

Friday’s cold front

Another cold front is forecast to come through on Friday. This will bring in more cool weather for the weekend, but it may also spark another chance for rain. We’ll be monitoring the progress of this front and updating the rainfall forecast accordingly.

