KSAT Weather: Clouds, areas of sleet to start 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The arctic cold will help us ring in 2018, but it’ll be here well beyond the New Year’s celebrations.

Wintry mix on Monday

Don’t get too excited. We won’t be seeing the winter wonderland that we saw a few weeks ago, but there is a possibility that some areas of sleet will develop throughout the day Monday.

Most of the "sleet showers" will stay to the south and west of San Antonio, and accumulations will be very low if not zero, causing little to no travel concerns.

For San Antonio, no sleet is expected, but clouds along with a frigid grip of arctic air will dominate Monday’s weather.

Sub-freezing start to 2018

Temperatures start in the 20s on Monday morning. Bundle up!

In the afternoon, things don’t get much better. We will only get a degree or two above freezing for our high temperature.

By evening, it only gets colder— in the upper-20s — but the wind will relax slightly.

Hard Freeze on Monday Night

Monday night brings a hard freeze. The San Antonio metro area will be dipping into the low 20s and the Hill Country into the teens.

You will want to make sure you bring in your outdoor pets, or make sure that they have a very warm place to sleep. The extent of this cold will be dangerous for animals left out for an extended period of time.

Also, be sure to cover any exposed plumbing pipes and turn the faucets to a slow drip to help avoid any pipes bursting.

