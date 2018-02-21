KSAT Weather: Cold and wet Wednesday for San Antonio

Tuesday night brought some much-needed rain to portions of South Texas, and the chance for rain will continue through Thursday.



Wednesday’s forecast



Rain chances are elevated again on Wednesday, but the rainfall coverage will decrease throughout the day. The morning rain will be the heaviest and most widespread, but by afternoon, we should start to see the rain break up and move out.



Temperatures will take a big fall during the morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. We’ll be in the 60s during the pre-dawn hours, but as the cold front comes through before sunrise, we’ll quickly fall into the 50s.



The temperature will keep falling, eventually making it into the 40s by the afternoon. The winds will also be breezy, which will keep it feeling chilly.



Thursday’s forecast



Thursday will be another cool day in the 50s, with a chance for some scattered showers. The rain will not be as heavy as it was on Wednesday, but it will still succeed in keeping things damp.



End of the week



We’ll finally see an end to the rain chances on Friday, but the morning drizzle and fog will be back. Temperatures will also begin to rebound, along with the humidity. Another cold front will be on its way for the weekend.

