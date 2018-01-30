KSAT Weather: Forecast for Wednesday's lunar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO - The skies will continue their stretch of good behavior again on Tuesday. Some clouds begin streaming across South Texas by mid-week which will make for an unfavorable forecast for those seeking to view the lunar eclipse on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast

Monday’s weather was so great, we’re going to do it again on Tuesday. A crisp morning with freezing temperatures in the Hill Country will lead to a comfortable afternoon in the 60s with sunshine all day.

Lunar eclipse forecast: thumbs down

After three days of gorgeous, blue skies, clouds and fog will fill in by Wednesday morning. This will make for less-than-ideal weather conditions to view the lunar eclipse on Wednesday.

While you can still take a look up toward the sky around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in hopes of catching a glimpse, the clouds will preclude most of South Texas from seeing the moon go dark.

Late-week cold front

Clouds stick around through Thursday when a cold front will move in. This front will drop high temperatures around 10 degrees, but it will not clear the clouds away.

Beyond Friday, the forecast gets more uncertain, but depending on how the pattern aligns, there is a shot that some rain chances will sneak into the forecast for the weekend.



