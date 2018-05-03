KSAT Weather: Isolated storms Thursday, scattered rain Friday

SAN ANTONIO - While much of the Great Plains is dealing with dangerous severe storms, San Antonio is awaiting its best chance for rain. Friday looks to be our day, with the possibility for a couple of strong storms containing heavy rain.

Thursday: 30% chance of rain

Thursday won’t be all that different from Wednesday. Plenty of clouds will be around with a humid high temperature in the mid-80s.

Another chance of rain exists, but the highest odds of development are mainly for areas west of I-35. Even at that, chances aren’t all that high and activity should remain fairly isolated.

If something does develop, it could become strong to severe.

Regardless of what Thursday brings, Friday is going to be the main day to focus on.

Friday: Best chance of rain

Friday will be the big day. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, but the main threat will be heavy rain.

This activity will be a result of a cold front moving through the area. The showers and storms may last into the overnight and early Saturday morning, but this will hinge on how much activity we see during the day on Friday.

Saturday: Clearing out

A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday morning, but we should start to see some clearing as the day progresses. There may even be some sunshine for the latter half of the day.

Thanks to Friday’s cold front, our high will stay in the upper 70s. From there, we look to regain the sunny and mild weather for the start of next week.

