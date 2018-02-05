KSAT Weather: Rain chances in forecast for SA

SAN ANTONIO - We’re taking a ride on the weather roller coaster over the next week. The current weather pattern will lead to a high variation in the weather from day to day.

Monday: Back to cool and gray



Sunday’s taste of spring is long gone. Monday will start in the 40s, with clouds increasing. Consider yourself lucky if you see much sun on Monday. But the farther north you are, the better your chances.



The day will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon and evening, with the sun peeking through the clouds very sparingly. An isolated light rain shower can’t be completely ruled out either, but any rain would be light and brief.



We’ll likely only see temperatures make it to near 60 degrees for the afternoon high.



Tuesday: Warming back up



Tuesday will still be cloudy and there may even be some patchy drizzle throughout the day.

Morning temperatures will be in the 40s, but by afternoon, we’ll make it all the way up to the 70s again.



A cold front is scheduled to sweep through between Tuesday night and Wednesday around lunchtime. There is still a degree of uncertainty with the timing of this front.



However, it will bring in some cooler air and a slight chance of rain.



The best chance of rain will be as the front comes through — between Tuesday night and Wednesday around noon. As of now, however, the forecast only calls for a few isolated rain showers and an occasional rumble of thunder. Cross your fingers, though! We certainly need all the rain we can get right now.



Mid-week forecast



Wednesday takes a hit from the cold front. We won’t see temperatures get much higher than 60 degrees, but a fair amount of clouds will still hang around. Happy Monday!

