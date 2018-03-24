KSAT Weather: Rain chances increase next week

SAN ANTONIO - South Texas has some typical spring weather in the forecast for the next few days, but by the middle of next week, our chances for rain begin to increase.

Saturday’s forecast

Saturday will end up being very much like Friday. Some clouds will break up by later in the day, leading to a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening.

The breeze won’t be quite as vigorousas it was on Friday, but it will still be noticeable. It’s also going to continue the onshore flow fueling the humid conditions.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s in the morning, before hitting the 80-degree mark during the afternoon.

Palm Sunday forecast

Rinse and repeat.

Sunday offers more of the same – morning clouds, some afternoon breaks in the clouds and a high in the low 80s.

There is a small chance of seeing a shower or storm in the afternoon, but this will mainly be confined to the Hill Country.

Starting the week

Monday will bring some more morning clouds with some afternoon sun. Look for a high in the mid-80s, and it’s still going to be quite humid and steamy.

Rain chances on the rise

Confidence is growing in the forecast for some rain by the middle of the week. The weather pattern is still forecast to change in a way that would lead to a favorable environment for rain across the region. We’ll continue to update the forecast for this time frame as the details become more defined.

