KSAT Weather: Rain chances looming for Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO - After being doused by rain over the past week, we’ve got another chance for rain on Tuesday night. A cold front will treat us to some cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Sunday’s forecast

Morning clouds will greet us again Sunday morning, but they’ll have a harder time burning away than they did on Saturday. Cloud cover is expected to linger into the afternoon, with some breaks finally showing up my mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will start the day in the 60s, but we’ll be near 80 degrees again for a high.

The humidity is back, which means any sunshine in the afternoon will make it quite steamy.

Overall, not to bad for an Easter egg hunt. Hoppy Easter!

Monday’s forecast

Monday will turn out very similar to Sunday as we gear up for the NCAA Finals. The clouds will struggle to burn off until later in the day, and the humidity combined with a high near 80 degrees will keep things a bit steamy.

There is the outside chance that we could see sprinkle or two, but the forecast calls for most everyone to stay dry.

Tuesday: Chance for rain

There is the chance for some isolated rain during the day on Tuesday, but the main timing will be the late afternoon and into the night.

Details are not yet clear, but a few scattered showers and storms are possible. There will be the threat for a few severe storms, but mainly east of I-35. Rain totals are not expected anywhere near as high as what was observed this past week.

We'll continue to have the latest on this event as we draw closer in time.

Wednesday: Cold front

A cold front will move through during the morning on Wednesday, leaving us with beautiful sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.