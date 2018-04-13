KSAT Weather: Slight chance of severe storms Friday night

SAN ANTONIO - Timing:

The chance for rain will begin around dinnertime Friday for the northern Hill Country east of Highway 281. After dark, the threat will move to Bexar County and points eastward. After midnight, expect rain chances to begin dwindling in San Antonio, but increasing along the Coastal Plain.

Threats:

While rain and storms will likely be sparse, any development will have the potential to be severe. Some large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats from the storms.

Forecast:

It will be important to remember that the chance for rain is very low. While storms may develop, we will not see widespread rainfall.

A cold front will push through the Hill Country during the late afternoon and evening. Once behind the cold front, the rain chance will go away.

The cold front is expected to pass through San Antonio around midnight. This is when some isolated storms could develop. There are better odds of seeing some storms along the Coastal Plain when the cold front arrives there during the early morning on Saturday.

A few clouds may linger behind the cold front on Saturday morning, but sunny skies will set up for the rest of the weekend.

The cold front will usher in dry air and windy conditions on Saturday which puts a risk of fire weather conditions. Burning will be strongly discouraged this weekend.

We'll be looking at sunshine and 70s through the end of the weekend.

