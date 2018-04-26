KSAT Weather: Sunshine for most of Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances are near zero while dry air dominates through the end of Fiesta.

Thursday: Clearing out

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate in the morning, but they are forecast to clear out rather quickly. Sunshine will then take over, leaving us with an ideal day for Fiesta. Humidity will be low in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front.

Morning temperatures will be in the 50s, but by the afternoon we’ll be warming to the upper 70s. Perfect day for NIOSA.

Friday: Battle of Flowers

Weather will cooperate for the Battle of Flowers Parade. We’ll see a few more clouds for Friday, making for a partly cloudy day. Humidity will be low again and temperatures will be nearly identical to Thursday’s. More perfect weather means dogs will definitely be expecting a walk.

Saturday: Fiesta Flambeau

Mostly cloudy skies will accompany your weekend plans, but no rain is in the forecast. The Fiesta Flambeau Parade should go on without any weather problems. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and humidity levels are expected to remain comfortable.

It looks like we'll make it through the end of Fiesta without any more rain or weather issues to worry about.

