Severe thunderstorm watch issued for SA area, including Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for the following areas:

Atascosa

Bandera

Bexar

Blanco

Caldwell

Comal

Dewitt

Dimmit

Fayette

Frio

Gillespie

Gonzales

Guadalupe

Hays

Karnes

Kendall

Kerr

Kinney

Lavaca

Maverick

Medina

Real

Uvalde

Wilson

Zavala

The watch includes the cities of Bandera, Blanco, Boerne, Bracketville, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, Cuero, Eagle Pass, Floresville, Fredericksburg, Gonzales, Halletsville, Hondo, Karnes City, Kerrville, La Grange, Leakey, New Braunfels, Pearsall, Pleasanton, San Antonio, San Marcos, Seguin and Uvalde.

