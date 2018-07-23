Today's heat will be brutal, but this is the worst it gets before some relief arrives

SAN ANTONIO - You have probably heard that Monday afternoon will bring another round of record-breaking heat to South Texas. Have you heard the not-so-bad news, though?

This unseasonable heat won't last forever.

In fact, the worst of the heat will set in Monday afternoon, with some relief following on Tuesday.

MONDAY: Before we ditch the triple digits for a few days, we've got to power through what could end up being one of the hottest days of 2018 -- Monday.

The high temperature in San Antonio is expected to reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit, which would be a new record high for July 23rd. The old record of 103 degrees was set in both 1994 and 1898.

Several other cities across Texas are expected to set record high temperatures, including Del Rio, Austin, Waco, Dallas, and Houston.

Monday afternoon's heat will be dangerous, with an Excessive Heat Warning in place for much of South Texas, including Bexar County, until 7 p.m. This warning means that air temperatures could reach 108 degrees, and heat indices could be as high as 110 degrees.

TUESDAY: While it will still be a hot, Texas day, Tuesday will likely feel much better than Monday.

A weak frontal boundary and some upper level moisture will combine to bring us more clouds to us Tuesday, along with a small chance of rain. Coverage-wise, rain chances will only be at 20%. However, a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out, particularly in the afternoon hours. The best chances of rain will be east and south of San Antonio.

Temperature-wise, highs will only reach the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon. However, with humidity levels staying higher in the afternoon, heat index readings will still be in the low 100s.

We won't be challenging any more record high temperatures this week.

