CPS Energy expecting record demand, offers tips to save money during peak hours

SAN ANTONIO - Hot weather will challenge CPS Energy’s all-time peak energy usage this week as temperatures climb above the 100-degree mark yet again.

Spikes in energy consumption can lead to expensive CPS Energy bills.

CPS Energy advises setting thermostats between 78-80 degrees and bumping that number up a couple degrees when leaving the house.

The utility company also recommends using fans in occupied rooms, closing blinds and drapes in rooms that face the sun and discontinuing use of major appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers during peak energy hours, typically 3-7 p.m.

The record high for energy consumption in San Antonio was set on Aug. 12, 2016 when customers energy use reached 5,017 megawatts.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported an all-time systemwide peak for demand which reached 73,259 megawatts between 4-5 p.m. Sunday.

Today's heat will be brutal, but this is the worst it gets before some relief arrives

The regional ERCOT report includes the majority of Texas, excluding El Paso, a portion of the panhandle and several of the state’s most eastern counties.

“Our efforts, coupled with our customers’ willingness to conserve, will make the San Antonio community more successful this summer,” Paula Gold-Williams, president and CEO of CPS Energy, said.

Although the upcoming stretch of hot weather will challenge that record, CPS Energy is confident that its current generation capacity can withstand the demand placed on it.

