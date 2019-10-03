Recipe: Israeli style salsa

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients

Recipe makes 8 servings

4 organic Campari tomatoes

1 medium shallot, diced small

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 cup(s) curly parsley, roughly chopped

1/2 cup(s) fresh mint, leaves tightly packed

2 cup(s) mini cucumbers, sliced

1 medium poblano pepper, roughly chopped

1 large lemon, juiced

1/3 cup(s) extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients into a food processor except olive oil and lemon juice. Pulse to chop fine and remove to a bowl.

2. Add lemon juice and olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use. Letting this rest in the refrigerator will help allow flavors to meld.

3. Chef’s Note: Serve this over grilled chicken or lamb or as a condiment over rice or grilled vegetables.

