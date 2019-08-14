Local mechanic talks about iconic Beetle

SAN ANTONIO - After roughly seven decades of production, the last Volkswagen beetled rolled off the line in July, leaving people with mixed emotions.

Local mechanic shop owner George Sanchez has been collecting Beetles for many years -- and has a collection to prove it.

“My grandfather had one, his grandfather had one," Sanchez said.

Sanchez owns George’s Buggy Shop on Babcock Road.

People come from across the country for a personalized Beetle.

After coming to the United States from Mexico in 1967, Sanchez started his company the following year.

“The first Beetle that I purchased was probably a '62. I fixed it and I sold it. Then I bought another, and fixed it and sold it. And that’s how this business grows,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez describes the Beetle as a simple vehicle.

Sanchez said he was sad after finding out the Beetle was no longer going to be made.

“It's sad. I guess everything ends," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he passed down everything he knows to his sons.

As an era in automotive comes to an end, the Sanchez family’s passion, however, will keep the legacy rolling.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.