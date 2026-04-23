Russian oil to Slovakia resumes flowing through pipeline that crosses Ukraine FILE - A general view of a pumping station at the end of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the east German refinery PCK in Schwedt, Jan. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Sven Kaestner, File) (Sven Kaestner, Copyright 2007 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) BRATISLAVA – The flow of Russian oil to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline that crosses Ukraine has resumed, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková said Thursday.
Hungary and Slovakia have been locked in an
escalating feud with Ukraine since Russian oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia were halted in January.
Unlike most of the rest of the EU, Hungary and Slovakia still depend on Russia for their energy needs.
The two countries have accused Ukraine of failing to repair a
damaged pipeline. Hungary has blocked a massive EU loan to war-wracked Ukraine while Slovakia wouldn't endorse new sanctions against Russia until the supplies resumed.
The flow resumed after three months at 2 a.m. Thursday.
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