5 live music events to look forward to in San Antonio this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From a silent DJ party to an orchestral performance of classical Mozart music, here are some local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

School of Rock AllStars, presented by Sam's Burger Joint

From the event description:

School of Rock AllStars are top teenage musicians from around the globe on a country-wide summer tour across the United States, with support from House Bands of School of Rock San Antonio and New Braunfels.

When: Saturday, July 27, 1-4 p.m. (doors open at noon)

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miss May I and The Word Alive with Afterlife and Thousand Below at The Rock Box

From the event description:

Come see Miss May I performing the group's second album, Monument, in its entirety and The Word Alive performing their debut album, Deceiver, in its entirety, along with special guests Afterlife and Thousand Below.

When: Saturday, July 27, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The Rock Box, 1223 Houston St.

Admission: $18 (pre-sale); $20 (day of show)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jazz After Dark at The Block SA

From the event description:

It's time for the smooth sounds of live jazz at The Block SA! Grab a date, family and friends, and swing by for a special night under the stars with live music, mimosas and breakfast for dinner. All of our trucks will be adding a special breakfast entree to their menu on this night only! Additional vendor tents will also be set up on-site.

When: Saturday, July 27, 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Block SA, 14530 Roadrunner Way

Admission: Free (general admission for all ages); $40 (six-person table reservation); $50 (10-person table reservation)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mozart Festival Texas at University of the Incarnate Word Concert Hall

From the event description:

This Mozart Festival Orchestra concert on July 27 features violinist Caleb Polashek, violist Bruce Williams and conductor Terence Frazor as special guests.

When: Saturday, July 27, 8-10 p.m.

Where: University of the Incarnate Word Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway St.

Admission: $15 (student); $35 (senior or military); $40 (adult)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Party San Antonio: 90s x Latin x R&B, hosted by Millennium Age

From the event description:

Welcome to Silent Party San Antonio: 90s x Latin x R&B. It's your typical party — with no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, then boogie on the dance floor amidst other revelers, dancing to whatever's in their headphones. Three DJs will be competing for your attention during this bash, spinning the hottest 90s hits, Latin vibes and R&B jams. Secure your tickets fast. Our silent parties always sell out! Must be age 21 or older to attend.

When: Saturday, July 27, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Backyard on Broadway, 2411 Broadway St.

Admission: Free (entry before 10:30 p.m.); $12 (early bird); more ticket options available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.