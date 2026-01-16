Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Educators can cash in on new school vouchers in Texas by becoming vendors offering services
Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say
Bexar County judge sets Erik Cantu’s bond at $90K for each of two evading arrest with vehicle charges
Over 600 grams of fentanyl, flourofentanyl among drugs seized from suspected gang member, GCSO says

Local News

Woman bitten by two dogs on West Side, ACS says

She was bitten on her arm and upper body near the 200 block of Holy Cross

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Woman bitten by two dogs on West Side, ACS says (KSAT 12)

A woman was hospitalized after being bitten by two dogs on the West Side, according to Animal Care Services.

The dog bite happened around 12:28 p.m. Thursday, ACS said, near a homeless encampment in the 200 block of Holy Cross.

Recommended Videos

Animal Care Services said the victim was bitten on her arm and upper body by two dogs owned by a nearby resident, who received several criminal citations.

The owner was cited for the dog bite, allowing the dogs to roam off the property, and failing to have rabies vaccinations for the dogs, ACS said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos