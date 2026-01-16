Woman bitten by two dogs on West Side, ACS says

A woman was hospitalized after being bitten by two dogs on the West Side, according to Animal Care Services.

The dog bite happened around 12:28 p.m. Thursday, ACS said, near a homeless encampment in the 200 block of Holy Cross.

Animal Care Services said the victim was bitten on her arm and upper body by two dogs owned by a nearby resident, who received several criminal citations.

The owner was cited for the dog bite, allowing the dogs to roam off the property, and failing to have rabies vaccinations for the dogs, ACS said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

