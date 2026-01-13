Skip to main content
Local News

Dog bites 10-year-old boy multiple times at Northeast Side apartment complex, ACS says

An ACS spokesperson called the dog bite investigation ‘severe’

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Animal Care Services Truck

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after a dog bit him multiple times on Monday, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The dog bite happened at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Barrington, which is located near Starcrest Drive.

In a statement obtained by KSAT, an ACS spokesperson called the dog bite investigation “severe.”

The spokesperson also said that the dog belongs to the boy’s family.

It’s currently unclear where the boy was bitten on his body or what breed the dog is.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

