Here's what to do in San Antonio this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a hiring event for software developers to an educational seminar about wine, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Codeup Developer Day Hiring Event at Codeup

From the event description:

Want exclusive access to software developers with over 600 contact hours of instructor-led training? If so, then make plans to attend Developer Day at Codeup! That's right — for 2019, we are hosting the event at our downtown location. As a reminder, this is a hiring event for managers and recruiters looking for Full Stack software developers.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Codeup, 600 Navarro St., #350

Admission: Free (RSVP required)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Compassion: A Lab about Global and Local Cultural Impact, presented by The Faith Based Initiative

From the event description:

This is the last and largest of our four-part series on Compassion in Action San Antonio Labs, also known as casaLAB 4. This locally organized and hosted conversation has national and global potential. You, me, we, all. Do. Not. Miss!

When: Tuesday, July 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures, 801 E. César E. Chávez Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine Education Series: Veuve Clicquot, presented by Rosella at the Garden

From the event description:

Rosella at the Garden presents a monthly wine education series, held at our beautiful location at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. In July, we will be featuring bubbles by Veuve Clicquot, thoughtfully paired with delicious small bites.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parents, Are You Kinder Ready? Workshop by Brighton Center, Special Education Support Services

From the event description:

Come learn what every parent needs to know before their child starts kindergarten. As your child gets ready to enter kindergarten, Brighton wants to make sure you how to help your child along their educational career. This workshop will provide a brief overview of what to expect when your child goes to school, along with the top 10 things you should know for your child to be kinder-ready.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Brighton Center, Higgins, 14207 Higgins Road

Admission: Free (RSVP required)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline