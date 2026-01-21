Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
57º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Brad Simpson murder trial pushed back due to new evidence
WEEKEND: Below freezing for more than 24 hours with icy impacts likely
‘Say Their Names’ mural honoring 14 people killed by local law enforcement vandalized on MLK Day
SAPD: Driver not expected to be charged after crashing into 2 officers in patrol vehicle

Local News

KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses downtown ICE protest ahead of City Council’s special session

The special session is scheduled for Thursday at City Hall

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT for its weekly Q&A Tuesday night during the 6 O’Clock News. Jones discussed the community’s response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in San Antonio.

An anti-ICE protest gathered Tuesday afternoon on the steps of City Hall.

“I fully support people exercising their first amendment rights,” Jones told KSAT.

City Council will meet for a special session Thursday when where council members will discuss ICE operations in San Antonio and listen to pubic comment.

Residents wishing to participate in the public comment section of the meeting can sign up online.

Jones said she called the session to “lay flat” the unique laws in Texas that govern the city and SAPD’s relationship with ICE.

The mayor also discussed SAPD Chief William McManus’ retirement announcement and voter registration.

Watch the full interview in the above video player.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos