KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses downtown ICE protest ahead of City Council’s special session

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT for its weekly Q&A Tuesday night during the 6 O’Clock News. Jones discussed the community’s response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in San Antonio.

An anti-ICE protest gathered Tuesday afternoon on the steps of City Hall.

“I fully support people exercising their first amendment rights,” Jones told KSAT.

City Council will meet for a special session Thursday when where council members will discuss ICE operations in San Antonio and listen to pubic comment.

Residents wishing to participate in the public comment section of the meeting can sign up online.

Jones said she called the session to “lay flat” the unique laws in Texas that govern the city and SAPD’s relationship with ICE.

The mayor also discussed SAPD Chief William McManus’ retirement announcement and voter registration.

