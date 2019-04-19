Blood pressure meds recall expanded due to potential cancer-causing ingredient

SAN ANTONIO - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is once again expanding its recall of a popular blood pressure prescription.

The recall includes more lots of Losartan potassium tablets and Losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets because they contain "N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA), a potential cancer-causing impurity, above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The tablets are used to treat patients who have hypertension, hypertensive patients who have left ventricular hypertrophy, and patients with Type 2 diabetes who have nephropathy.

For a list of the tablets affected by the recall, click here.

Patients are urged to continue taking their medication until talking to their doctors about an alternative.

There's trouble in toy land.

Target is recalling nearly a half-million small toy vehicles because the wheels can come off and a child can choke on the small parts.

The recall is for the Bullseye's Playground wooden vehicles sold individually or in a package of eight.

Vehicles include a caboose, sleigh, ice cream truck, train, police car, firetruck, taxi and digger.

The vehicles were sold in October and November. Parents can return them to the store for a refund.

Target is also recalling 60,000 Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls because they can leak or rupture and cause burns.

The recall comes after Target received 84 reports of the balls bursting during microwaving and 17 reports of burns. Consumers can take them back to the store and get a refund.

After five fires that caused property damage were reported, Tekno Products is recalling 40,000 indoor grills.

The recall is for the Tuff Smoke-Less Grill, a portable electric grill intended for indoor use. It can be returned to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Tekno Products has received 12 reports of the grill overheating and one report of a person suffering a minor burn.

Approximately 5,000 lawn mowers sold at Lowe's early this year are recalled.

The product is the Craftsman M350 walk-behind, gas-powered mower with model number 12ABR2BK793.

Sharp objects can pierce through the collection bag and injure someone.

The company is contacting known owners. Consumers can contact an authorized Craftsman Service Center for a free repair.

