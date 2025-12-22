How to watch ABC programming preempted by ‘Texas Eats: Holiday Special’ and more holiday specials
‘Texas Eats: Holiday Special’ airs Tuesday evening
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 will celebrate the holidays by showing the “Texas Eats: Holiday Special” and “The City of McAllen Holiday Parade” this week.
Here’s the schedule:
“Texas Eats: Holiday Special” will air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The City of McAllen Holiday Parade” will air at 10 a.m. on Thursday, right after the “First Baptist Christmas Service” at 9 a.m.
KSAT will air the programs on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
As a result, “High Potential” will be shown at a different time than usual. “High Potential” will air at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday.
On Thursday, “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” from 9-11 a.m. will air on MeTV, while “First Baptist Christmas Service” and “The City of McAllen Holiday Parade” will air on KSAT.
