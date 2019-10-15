Just Between Friends consignment event begins Thursday at Kendall County Fairgrounds

BOERNE, Texas - Cleaning out and cashing in – that's the goal of parents preparing for the Just Between Friends consignment sale that opens to the public Thursday at the Kendall County Fairgrounds.

"Seven years of clutter," is what Julie Wingate was wheeling through the doors. She and her husband have three kids between the ages of 7 months and 7 years. That means a lot of kid stuff.

The in-demand, big ticket items, like a double stroller and fancy bassinet, will mean serious money back in their pockets.

"I'm expecting close to a thousand dollars," Wingate said. "I have about 400 items."

Parents were busy Tuesday unloading minivans and SUVs packed full of playpens and shoes their kids have outgrown. Racks of clothes, tables of toys and plenty of baby gear had already filled the expansive building by noon.

Brent Strong is a first-time consignor looking to gain some space and some cash, as well as help other parents score some good deals on stuff his family no longer needs.

"We saved up all this boy stuff because we thought maybe we'd have another boy," he said. "Well, we had a girl."

The megasale takes work. Nearly 200 consignors sort, clean, tag and lug their goods. The folks with Just Between Friends inspect for quality and recall notices.

Jeanne Buller runs the local franchise and says, on average, a consignor will make between $350 and $400 in the fall sale.

"Pricing to sell is the biggest key," she said.

"This is not my first rodeo," said grandmother Anna Barton. "I've been doing it for at least six years."

Barton is a super-seller who is making grownup profits on kids' stuff. By shopping out-of-season and clearance sales and working multiple consignment events in the area, she said she can make as much as $10,000 in a year.

Items are priced between 50 percent and 90 percent off retail. So, while sellers profit, buyers can score deep discounts.

