SAN ANTONIO - Great news, parents!

Walmart is offering $30 gift cards as part of a car seat recycling program.

The retailer is accepting car seats from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30 at participating locations.

Most Walmart locations in San Antonio and the surrounding area are participating.

For a full list of locations, click here.

Car seats and booster seats have different lifespans ranging from 4 to 12 years from the date of manufacture.

