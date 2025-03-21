Skip to main content
Contests

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to Zoo La-La!

Sweepstakes begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

SA Live's Zoo La-La! sweepstakes begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 21, 2025. (Diana Winters, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Sweepstakes opens at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 21, 2025.

Explore your inner “wild thing” at one of San Antonio Zoo’s biggest one-night, all-inclusive fundraisers with more than 50 of the area’s premiere restaurants.

One (1) lucky winner will take home two (2) tickets to Zoo La-La! The sweepstakes begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Mar. 21, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 27, 2025.

The 29th annual Zoo-La-La! A Taste of San Antonio, presented by Higginbotham, is on Thursday, Apr. 3, 2025, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. This all-inclusive evening of delicious food samples, beer, wine and entertainment also has a VIP experience with exclusive lounges, specialty cocktails and early event entry. All proceeds support San Antonio Zoo and its conservation efforts.

Please note: This event and sweepstakes is for ages 21+ only.

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

One winner will be randomly selected on Mar. 28, 2025. You can read the official rules here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

