Learn to create and play beautiful melodies with these piano and composition courses for under $35

How many times have you found yourself wishing you’d started learning an instrument when you were younger? If there’s anything this last year has shown us, it’s that it’s never too late to pick up something new that can make you happy at home, and for all the times you’ve wished you could have learned one of the most elegant instruments when you were a child, you can still start now. The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle is your first step into musical confidence, and, for only $34.95, it can be the key to your melodic success.

Normal music lessons are expensive, immensely time-consuming, and move at a pace decided by your teacher, your availability, and your own motivation. With this bundle, the only thing your learning is contingent upon is you and your drive to improve. The average piano lesson can run up to $50-$60 an hour. This course costs under $40, gives you lifetime access, provides 27 hours of expert instruction, and is taught by some of the leading composers and professionals in music composition and piano.

Learning music is a long and arduous process, and there are so many facets of a comprehensive musical education to cover. The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle will provide insight and expertise across the breadth and depth of music education, including music theory, reading and writing music, and how to mix and produce your own music. After taking this course, you’ll be able to have that idyllic moment at the piano, sipping at a cup of perfectly hot tea, and play.

Currently on sale for under $40, the Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle is an opportunity to learn something you’ve wanted to pick up for years, and you can take your time learning it at your own pace.

Prices subject to change.