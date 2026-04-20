San Antonio’s ultimate Fiesta music festival is back - here’s a limited-time offer for KSAT Insiders

La Semana Alegre returns April 23 and 24, 2026, at Hemisfair.

San Antonio is ready to celebrate. 🎉

La Semana Alegre returns April 23 & 24 as an official Fiesta event.

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This high-energy music festival and party in the park benefits one of San Antonio’s favorite downtown places — Hemisfair.

Experience two nights of live performances from iconic acts like A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Ghostland Observatory, Bow Wow Wow, 54 Ultra, Girl in a Coma, and La Santa Cecilia—plus local food, immersive activations and nonstop festival energy under the stars.

🎟️ Limited-time offer: Use promo code KSATINSIDER to unlock discounted general admission and VIP tickets.

✨ Go VIP: Elevate your night with exclusive perks, premium viewing areas, happy hour bites and a more elevated way to experience Fiesta.

Details:

Event: La Semana Alegre

Dates: April 23 & 24, 2026

Time: 5-11 p.m.

Location: Civic Park at Hemisfair

Website: https://lasemanaalegre.com

Tickets: Starting at $20 for general admission, $40 for VIP

Tickets are limited; grab yours now!

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