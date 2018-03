SAN ANTONIO - Alamo Colleges will have a new a new chancellor starting Oct. 1.

The board of trustees for Alamo Colleges unanimously approved the appointed of Dr. Mike Flores as the new chancellor.

Flores is the first Hispanic chancellor of the district. He will replace Dr. Bruce Leslie, who retire Sept. 30.

Flores has worked for the Alamo Colleges District since 1999 and has served as president of Palo Alto College since 2012.

