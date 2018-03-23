Edgewood ISD superintendent submits official letter of resignation

SAN ANTONIO - The Edgewood Independent School District’s board of managers and superintendent have agreed to go their separate ways.

Dr. Emilio Castro has officially submitted his letter of resignation, effective at the end of the month.

The changes stem from accusations that Castro inappropriately touched a female employee multiple times, according to a police report filed in February.

While the district looks for a new superintendent, Edgewood’s chief academic officer, Philip Chavez, will serve as interim superintendent.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.