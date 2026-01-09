BCSO: 1 arrested, 7 immigrants detained in connection with stolen vehicle chase in Bexar County

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One man was arrested, and seven immigrants were detained on Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle chase in Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Jhonn Sebastian Suspes Gordillo, was taken into custody on the following charges:

Six counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary gain

One count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

One count of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle

One count of evading arrest or detention on foot

One count of possession of a controlled substance

The sheriff’s office said Suspes Gordillo’s arrest took place after deputies received a tip about the stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, heading northbound into Bexar County.

When deputies later located the Silverado in south Bexar County, BCSO said Suspes Gordillo attempted to flee.

Suspes Gordillo’s attempt to flee caused “a coordinated response involving multiple law enforcement agencies,” a preliminary report states.

Suspes Gordillo nearly struck multiple other vehicles before he stopped the Silverado in the 6500 block of Military Drive West, BCSO said.

Multiple people then exited Suspes Gordillo’s vehicle and allegedly tried to flee on foot. According to the sheriff’s office, authorities established a perimeter and searched the remote area.

Seven immigrants lacking permanent legal status were later located and taken into custody for evading arrest or detention on foot, the report states.

The stolen vehicle had multiple license plates displayed and was altered to have no passenger seats, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are investigating a possible connection with an “organized criminal network.”

Further information was not readily available.

