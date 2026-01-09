Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested in connection with 2024 murder stemming from argument, SAPD says

SAPD identified the suspect as Kevin Rodriguez

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Kevin Rodriguez's booking photo. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument, according to San Antonio police.

In a Friday preliminary report, SAPD identified the suspect as Kevin Rodriguez. He was taken into custody for murder on Wednesday, records show.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 15, 2024, in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the victim, identified as 44-year-old Juan Carranza, with multiple gunshot wounds around his body.

Carranza was later pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Rodriguez and Carranza were involved in a verbal argument that escalated.

At some point, police said that Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot Carranza several times before fleeing the scene.

The report added that Rodriguez was 22 years old at the time of the shooting.

