Man arrested in connection with 2024 murder stemming from argument, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument, according to San Antonio police.

In a Friday preliminary report, SAPD identified the suspect as Kevin Rodriguez. He was taken into custody for murder on Wednesday, records show.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 15, 2024, in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the victim, identified as 44-year-old Juan Carranza, with multiple gunshot wounds around his body.

Carranza was later pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Rodriguez and Carranza were involved in a verbal argument that escalated.

At some point, police said that Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot Carranza several times before fleeing the scene.

The report added that Rodriguez was 22 years old at the time of the shooting.

